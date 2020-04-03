MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During a statewide address Friday, Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a new website that details COVID-19’s impact on the state.
Walz says the MN.gov/covid19 website provides the latest data on COVID-19 in a coherent manner, including confirmed cases, how many have been released from isolation and more.
On the website, the Minnesota COVID-19 Public Dashboard section shows the latest on virus cases in the state and breaks down the data.
There’s also a section on Minnesota’s COVID-19 Response and Preparation Capacity. This section shows the status of critical care supplies, ICU beds and ventilators. There’s also information on the number of tests conducted and how social distancing has decreased freeway traffic.
On Friday morning, state health officials announced four more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the state’s death toll to 22. The total cases also rose to 789.
Friday marks nearly a full week since Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect in Minnesota, in which he directed residents to stay home as much as possible to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
