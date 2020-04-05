MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Department of Health reports the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 935. Of those cases, 451 no longer need isolation.
Five more Minnesotans with COVID-19 have died, officials announced Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 29.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 202 patients have been hospitalized. Currently, 106 people are in the hospital, with 48 in intensive care units.
Officials still caution, however, the true number of people who have contracted the virus is likely much higher, because testing is limited.
Minnesota’s new deaths include a 87-year-old resident of Olmstead County, a 90-year-old resident of Washington County, an 83-year-old resident of Dakota County, an 88-year-old resident of Hennepin County, and a 67-year-old resident of Hennepin County.
“We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. it is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”
While the majority of patients who contract COVID-19 live in private residences, many of the deaths associated with the disease have taken place in congregate living facilities.
On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz revealed which long-term care facilities experienced outbreaks.
An outbreak at a long-term care facility, as defined by MDH, is when one or more residents or staff members are confirmed to have COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed. In the past, officials said they would not release that data as it could be in violation of state and federal privacy laws.
