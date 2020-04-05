Comments
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a special surprise for a birthday girl in Lakeville Sunday.
Grace Thomas turned 8-years-old, but no party was planned because of the virus — but family and neighbors drove by her home in festive fashion.
Happy birthday, Grace!
RELATED: Neighborhood Throws Surprise ‘Social Distance Celebration’ Parade For Girl’s 12th Birthday
You must log in to post a comment.