COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Sunday, April 5, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Parade, Coronairus, COVID-19, Lakeville, Local TV, Social Distancing


Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

MMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a special surprise for a birthday girl in Lakeville Sunday.

Grace Thomas turned 8-years-old, but no party was planned because of the virus — but family and neighbors drove by her home in festive fashion.

Happy birthday, Grace!

RELATED: Neighborhood Throws Surprise ‘Social Distance Celebration’ Parade For Girl’s 12th Birthday

Comments