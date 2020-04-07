



Inspired by a recent trend for local businesses, healthcare specialists are getting creative.

“We thought- restaurants and retail are going to the curbside. What’s limiting us from bringing prenatal care to the curbside?” said Dr. Regina Cho of OB-GYN Specialists in Burnsville.

Cho is used to meeting patients inside a clinic or hospital. Now, her appointments have her going to the curb. It’s a drive-thru check-up for moms to be.

“We can check the patient’s blood pressure. We can check the baby‘s heartbeat,” said Cho. “Patients further along in the third trimester, we can assess the size of the baby and position of the baby as well.”

The entire appointment takes about 10 minutes. The physical exam happens during the first couple minutes, the rest is about counseling and education.

“And we can do that safely from six feet away. And we can do that virtually over the computer too,” said Cho.

The specialists know that for an expecting mother a visit inside the hospital right now can bring additional anxiety. Now, with this new set-up, they believe it offers a calm and convenient environment.

Alisha Natvig’s due date is less than two weeks away. She’s one of about 25 curbside patients the specialists have seen so far. All of them are low risk, and willing to drive that extra mile for a little reassurance.

“I can’t say I’ve envisioned anything like this. It’s quite unique and we’re taking it one day at a time,” said Natvig. “We are making the most of it and are excited for our baby to bring some joy to all of this.”

“We know it’s a scary time for them but we want them to know we are here for them,” said Cho. “In our field, there are still happy things happening in the hospital.”

OB-GYN Specialists say they plan to continue doing curbside checkups as long as weather and social distancing guidelines permit.

Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota