MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, local hearing aid manufacturer Starkey is helping produce disposable face shields for the medical community.

Starkey is partnering with Lakeview Industries in this effort and will have employees from its Eden Prairie and Glencoe locations help assemble the shields.

Starkey says their goal is to produce approximately 150,000 shields a day.

