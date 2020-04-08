Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amazon says it’s hired more than 600 workers in Minnesota as demand for its services has increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The internet giant, which also owns Whole Foods, made the announcement Wednesday, adding that it’s hired more than 80,000 people across the U.S.
The roles filled in Minnesota include positions in packing, shipping and delivering.
Amazon says many of the workers hired in the last month were laid off from their jobs, as many states are under stay-at-home orders, including Minnesota.
Last month, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-5th District) was one of several Washington lawmakers calling on the company to do more to protect its workers, who are on the frontlines of the country’s struggle with the pandemic.
