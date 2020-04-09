Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji police have located the body of a 35-year-old man who has been missing since December 2019.
His body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, but there is no indication of foul play. There is no threat to the public.
According to police, officers responded on Wednesday at 4:54 p.m. to an area west of the city, north of 5th Street NW, on the report of a found body.
About 150 yards north of 5th street in a large swampy area, officers located the body of Matthew Asa. Asa was last seen at his residence in Bemidji on Dec. 24, 2019.
