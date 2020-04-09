Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ronald McDonald House Charities is finding new ways to support families whose children are in the hospital during this pandemic.
With its volunteer program and popular Cooks for Kids program on hold, the nonprofit has staff preparing meals and snacks for families in grab and go bags.
That’s at both the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations. They’re also hosting virtual bingo, arts and crafts, and other activities.
Anyone interested in helping Ronald McDonald House families during the outbreak can click here, or call 612-331-5752.
