MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Restaurants want permission to do something they’ve never done before: sell beer and wine to go.
Minnesota lawmakers, standing alongside metro-area restaurant owners, shared a bipartisan proposal that, if passed, would allow consumers to buy up to two bottles of wine and 144 ounces of beer.
It would be a temporary fix to address declining sales, lasting as long as restaurants are closed Customers would need to purchase food with their order.
Jason Saji, the general manager of B52 Burgers and Brew, said his sales are down 80-90% amid the pandemic. He has had to lay-off the majority of his staff.
Although several restaurants have asked for cocktails and liquor to be included to further help boost sales, Rep. Jon Koznick (D- Lakeville) said lawmakers couldn’t quickly agree on how to allow that safely. If this proposal is allowed, restaurants must keep their beer and wine in properly sealed containers.
A petition with this plea started in March and received more than 18,000 signatures.
