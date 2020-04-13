Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a place where anyone who needs help feeding their family can go.
Starting Monday, 18 YMCA locations around the Twin Cities are partnering with Loaves and Fishes and UnitedHealth Group to provide free, fresh food.
“You can get a pan of food for four, or a lunch bag for one, or combination of all the above,” Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Cathy Maes said.
The meal packages include protein and vegetables that can be heated.
Anyone can stop by participating Ys to pick up food from noon until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Along with many other resources for families in need, they are providing help for those looking for work and volunteering opportunites. Click here for more information.
