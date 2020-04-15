Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Board of Commissioners has voted to close Bunker Beach Water Park for the 2020 season due to public safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the board voted 4-3 to close the 9-acre waterpark in Coon Rapids.
“This was a tough decision for the County Board, as Bunker Beach has been a fixture of summer entertainment in Anoka County for more than 30 years,” Commissioner Mike Gamache, chair of the county’s parks committee, said. “Public safety is our primary concern with all our county facilities, and due to the spread of this virus and the challenges it poses, operating Bunker Beach this season would have been very difficult. We look forward to opening the waterpark again for the 2021 season.”
The park staffs 150 people during the summer season, with 54 working at one time. The park usually averages about 1,500 to 1,800 visitors each day when it’s open.
Customers who bought season-long passes will be issued refunds.
