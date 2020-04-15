Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials say there are now 1,809 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 114 from Tuesday’s 1,695. There have also been eight more deaths reported.
Meanwhile, 940 Minnesotans have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation, health officials say.
Of those still battling the disease in Minnesota, 197 are in the hospital, with 93 in intensive care beds. That’s 18 more people in ICU, compared to Tuesday’s 75.
So far, 40,242 people in Minnesota have been tested for the pathogen, which originated in Wuhan, China, last year. It attacks a person’s lungs and can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia.
Although more than 1,800 people in the state have tested positive for the disease, health officials have maintained that the true number of cases is likely far higher, as testing has been limited.
Minnesota remains under a stay-at-home order until May 4. Gov. Tim Walz has directed residents to stay home as much as possible, only leaving for essential jobs and activities, such as buying groceries, medicine and getting outdoor exercise.
On Monday, the governor told reporters that the state’s economy won’t be able to open up until there is more widespread testing.
You must log in to post a comment.