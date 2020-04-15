Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit is enforcing bus limitations that will take effect Thursday, April 16 to allow for better social distancing practices.
These changes are in accordance to state health officials’ recommendations to secure the health of customers and drivers. The limit will be 10 customers at any time on 40-foot buses, and on 60-foot buses the limit is 15 customers.
When a bus reaches the customer limit, it will display “Next Bus Please” on its overhead sign to notify waiting customers that they should wait for the next trip. When enough customers exit the bus, the sign will be turned off and customers can board again.
For more information and updates, visit Metro Transit’s website.
