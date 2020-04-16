MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of Minnesotans says they plan to protest Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group says it’ll demonstrate Thursday in front of the governor’s mansion in St. Paul from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. They are expecting around 500 people to show up.
A spokesperson for the group says they believe the governor’s stay-at-home order is unwarranted, claiming that the models that influenced his decision are “grossly inaccurate.”
The group also says they want to highlight that Minnesotans are suffering from financial pressures as well as upticks in domestic violence and depression. They say the state should be able to go back to work and fight the novel coronavirus responsibly.
The governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect late last month and is slated to last until May 4. The order directs Minnesotans only to leave home for jobs and activities considered essential.
In press conferences, the governor has said that the order is buying time for the state’s health care system to deal with an expected surge in cases. Recently, he’s said that before the state can reopen, there needs to be a major increase in testing and contact tracing.
So far, more than 1,800 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the virus. Eighty-seven people have died.
