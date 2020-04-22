MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For weeks now, authorities have been saying the mitigating factor in jump-starting our stalled economy has been an increase in testing for those who either have or have had COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce a significant development in Minnesota testing.
WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports that Walz, who was not scheduled to be on this afternoon’s scheduled COVID-19 update at 2 p.m., will now be joining the call today.
The state has been under fire for lack of testing. Walz has said he would like to see a Minnesota moonshot, that would involve the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic testing thousands of Minnesotans per day.
That, he suggested, would help determine who would be able to safely return to work and also be able to gauge the extent of the virus in the population.
