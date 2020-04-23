



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday laid out his approach on gradually loosening restrictions on businesses in the state during the pandemic.

During a daily briefing Thursday, Walz said he has signed an executive order that will allow certain non-critical businesses to safely return to work.

According to the governor’s office, the decision was developed in partnerships with hundreds of businesses, labor and worker organizations, and public health experts.

Officials say the action will allow 80,000 to 100,000 Minnesotans to return to work in industrial, manufacturing and office settings on Monday, April 27.

Also, this is not an "order" to re-open. Businesses can choose to remain closed. — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) April 23, 2020

“This is a limited first step in the process of safely reopening some businesses and returning Minnesotans to work,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove. “We will continue to listen to and seek input from business and community leaders and work with public health experts on creative solutions to put more people back to work as safely and quickly as possible.”

Prior to loosening restrictions for a given setting, businesses must:

– Create, share, and implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that sets out the actions they are taking to ensure social distancing, worker hygiene, and facility cleaning and disinfection necessary to keep workers safe

– Engage in health screening of employees and ensure that sick employees stay home

– Continue to work from home whenever possible

MN Dept of Employment and Economic Development:

536,742 MN workers have applied for unemployment benefits. That's more workers than the entire Great Recession in 2008-09. — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) April 23, 2020

During the briefing, Walz also announced that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year. Minnesota’s stay-at-home order remains in place until May 4.