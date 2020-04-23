MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State Fair organizers say, at this point in time, the outlook for this year’s event remains “unknown” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minnesota State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer said in a statement on Thursday, they are “considering options” to continue to put on this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. He says a change in the duration of the fair, alternate dates, or significant restrictions are not being considered.
Hammer says there is currently no deadline in which a decision needs to be made to continue to hold the fair. But he says they will get clarity in the weeks heads as they continue to contact their key partners to produce this grandeur event.
But Hammer says him and his team “remain hopeful” that Minnesotans will be able to celebrate the 2020 State Fair.
Ultimately, the fair organizers will do what’s best for Minnesota, and in accordance to directives from state, national and international health agencies.
As the situation progresses, the Minnesota State Fair will make updates on their website.
