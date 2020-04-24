MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled a new website where Minnesotans can find a COVID-19 testing site near them.
The site includes a map that features 127 different clinics and health care facilities that offer the tests.
“Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic. This tool will help make our widespread testing initiative accessible to all Minnesotans, and it’s a direct result of our partnership with the cutting-edge health care sector in Minnesota,” Walz said.
Earlier in the week, Walz announced the state reached a partnership with the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic to increase testing capacity in the state to up to 20,000 tests per day, a tenfold increase from the current high number of tests being performed.
On Wednesday, it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the state would be able to reach that 20,000 benchmark.
“Aggressive and expanded testing is an essential part of our overall strategy to mitigate this pandemic,” Minnesota’s health commissioner Jan Malcom said. “As we strive to reach our goal of testing up to 20,000 people per day, we must do everything we can to expand access points across the state. This work is literally saving lives.”
The interactive testing site allows Minnesota to coordinate with “local public health and tribal organizations that have strong connections to the communities they serve.”
