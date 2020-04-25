



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Saturday, dozens gathered outside the governor’s residence calling for Minnesota to reopen.

“I decided to come out today because i want to rally for freedom over fear,” said demonstrator Laura Witty.

“We’re shutting down an entire country for this and it’s just absurd we’re losing our freedom,” Mike Wanschura said.

Along Summit Avenue Saturday, demonstrators urged the governor to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

“There’s so many small businesses that are going to pot they’re going under. I mean, they’re as important as anyone else,” Wanschura said.

Health officials said there are 3,446 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Saturday.

An increase of 261 cases since Friday. And 23 more COVID-19 patients died, which was the highest increase in deaths in a single day thus far.

Long-term care residents now account for 188 of the 244 deaths in the state.

“If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re older and you’re worried about it stay home,” Wanschura said.

“If they have health issues or they are concerned I have no problem with people staying home I respect that but I don’t think the whole entire economy and the country needs to be shut down,” Witty said.

