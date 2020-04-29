MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The urgency room in Woodbury will now test all patients with non-life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19, not only essential workers.
Previously, the emergency room had just focused on testing essential workers showing symptoms. Now, anyone showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus will be able to get tested in Woodbury.
Patients with non-respiratory symptoms, however, are asked to visit the emergency room in Eagan or Vadnais Heights, so they can remain clean sites.
All three emergency rooms are open from noon to 9 p.m. every day.
When a patient arrives, they are asked to stay in their car. A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment will approach them and provide them with next steps.
On Friday, Gov. Walz announced a new website which locates a patient’s nearest testing site. Two days earlier, Walz announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to increase the state’s testing capacity to 20,000 a day.
