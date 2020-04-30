



A 43-year-old Glencoe man faces two counts of second-degree murder after a drive-by shooting left one person dead in St. Paul over the weekend.

A criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County court says Bobby Leroy Woody was involved in the incident that happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, near Minnehaha Avenue East and North Cypress Street.

On scene, police officers found a man who had been shot in a yellow Volkswagen Beetle that was stopped at an intersection. The rear window of the car was shot out and the driver “wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.” Medics arrived soon and pronounced him dead at the scene.

In court documents he is only identified by the initials A.B. He was 21 years old.

Investigators say they spoke with two people who had been in the Volkswagen with the victim. Those people said that the victim had been in a “long-standing feud” with people in a nearby home where his ex-girlfriend lived. They also said that A.B. made a point of driving by the home “on a regular basis.”

When they drove by the home on that night, they told police they were followed by a dark-colored SUV. The tried to lose the car, but a person in the SUV fired on them as they exited an alley, according to the complaint.

Police say A.B. was hit by that gunfire. A bullet hole was visible in the car’s rear fender — and another bullet was recovered from a rear headrest. During an autopsy, bullet fragments were recovered from the victim’s brain. Police eventually found five .45 caliber casings on the ground in the area.

Investigators say that Woody was upset, and found it “disrespectful that A.B. repeatedly drove by his ex-girlfriend’s home.”

Woody was allegedly at the ex-girlfriend’s home that night and had been drinking. He was seen at the home with a “large handgun in his pocket.” Later on, surveillance video shows him sitting in the driver’s seat of the SUV that drove behind the Beetle, according to court documents. Police later executed a search warrant and discovered a Springfield .45 caliber handgun at Woody’s home.

If convicted, he could spend up to 40 years in prison.