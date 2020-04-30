Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2020 Cities 97.1 Basilica Block Party has been canceled due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, according to organizers.
The two-day event, which was scheduled for July 10-11, will now be postponed until July 9-10 of 2021.
The Basilica Block Party debuted in 1995, with proceeds going to the on-going restoration of the Basilica of St. Mary, located near downtown Minneapolis.
Organizers say refunds are available at the point of purchase, and all tickets purchased online with credit and debit cards will be automatically refunded.
