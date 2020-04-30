Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A single senior care facility in the Twin Cities says it has lost 47 residents to COVID-19.
St. Therese of New Hope said in a statement Wednesday that the deaths were “devastating to a community that prides itself on providing quality, loving care.”
According to the statement, the deaths occurred in a 258-bed nursing facility, where 130 residents have tested positive for the virus. St. Therese also says that 65 staff members have shown symptoms.
The deaths at St. Therese of New Hope, located in a suburb just northwest of Minneapolis, account for nearly 15% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll, which on Wednesday was at 319. The majority of the fatalities in the state have been in long-term care facilities.
Officials at St. Therese say that all residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, and results on the final 25 are expected this week. Roughly one-third of the residents were asymptomatic, unknowingly spreading the disease in a facility where some residents live with a roommate and up to four people share a bathroom.
St. Therese says it has moved all those who have tested positive for COVID-19 into one wing of the facility. Staff who showed symptoms were ordered to self-quarantine at home until they recovered or were cleared to return to work.
Like nursing homes across the state, St. Therese of New Hope shut down to visitors last month as the outbreak reached Minnesota.
