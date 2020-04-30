MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday as officials reported 492 additional lab-confirmed cases, bringing the state’s total to 5,136. The state also saw its largest single-day increase in testing, with 3,532 Minnesotans getting tested for the virus Wednesday alone.
Twenty-four more deaths were also reported, bringing the death total to 343.
Since the outbreak began in Minnesota early last month, more than 70,000 people have been tested for the respiratory illness, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, last year.
Currently, 365 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 130 in intensive care beds.
About half of the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota — 2,172 patients — have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation, health officials say.
For most who get COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Minnesota’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 4; however, Gov. Tim Walz has told reporters that the state hasn’t seen its peak yet and hinted that it may be extended. The governor is expected to make a major announcement regarding the state’s plans to reopen Thursday afternoon. Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order runs through May 26.
