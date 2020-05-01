Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —HealthPartners says its labs will be able to process more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests a day starting next week.
In a statement Friday, the Bloomington-based health care provider says that it’ll be able to offer tests by appointment to all symptomatic patients.
Those with symptoms will be able to call their local clinic, which will perform a short screening assessment. Patients will then be advised to head to a drive-up testing site, referred to in-person testing or to see a doctor for an additional assessment.
The increase in HealthPartners testing comes as Minnesota is seeing more tests completed each day in state-run and private labs. In just the last 24 hours, more than 4,000 tests were completed in the state.
Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota will eventually be able to test 20,000 people a day, enough for anyone showing symptoms of the disease.
So far, 5,730 people in Minnesota have contracted COVID-19, and 371 have died. The majority of deaths have been in long-term care facilities, such as a nursing homes.
