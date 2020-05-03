COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Headlines, Minnesota


Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota surpassed 6,000 on Saturday.

Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:

 

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.

Comments