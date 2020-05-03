Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota surpassed 6,000 on Saturday.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Last Night: The MN House GOP says they will not pass a bonding bill while Gov. Walz’s emergency powers are still in effect. This is possible because all the DFL holds the majority in the house, bonding bills require 81 votes to pass.
