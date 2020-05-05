



A Maple Grove man has been charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County court for allegedly killing his 28-year-old wife last week.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators believe Joshua Fury killed Maria Fury because the couple was having marital problems and she intended to leave him.

After obtaining a search warrant, police brought dogs that were trained to detect the scent of human remains into the Fury home. An animal indicated that a body was present in a crawl space in the lower level of the house.

The space was less than four feet tall with a dirt floor. After securing an additional search warrant, police officers took turns digging in the crawl space, and after hours of work Maria Fury’s body was discovered at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The search for her had started on Thursday, April 30 when she was reported missing.

Police say Joshua Fury seemed genuinely concerned about his wife’s wellbeing. However, while speaking with friends and family, investigators say Joshua Fury was described as controlling and possessive. Law enforcement searched extensively for Maria, including the use of helicopter flyovers.

A large search was scheduled for her later on Saturday, May 2 at 10 a.m., but after her body was found early that same morning the search was called off.

Charging documents say her cause of death is believed to be asphyxiation from a plastic bag taped over her head and nose. Her husband allegedly blamed her disappearance on an old boyfriend, but later told police “they had a fight Thursday morning in which he strangled her and then put the plastic over her face.”

Joshua is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday. Prosecutors say they will move to set bail at $2 million because of the violent nature of the offense and subsequent cover up.

