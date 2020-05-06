



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Worthington’s JBS pork processing plant has partially reopened Wednesday with normal operations expected to return over time.

On Wednesday, JBS USA announced it reopened harvest operations at its Worthington facility with reduced staff. The reopening follows an order for meat processing plants to stay open by President Donald Trump.

“The company intends to harvest and fabricate on Thursday. We expect operations to normalize over time as absenteeism rates decline in response to the preventive measures in place at the facility and as team members clear any necessary quarantine protocols,” JBS said in a statement.

Hundreds of workers at the JBS plant in Worthington have tested positive for COVID-19 (more than 350 as of May 3) since the pandemic began. Two weeks ago, the JBS facility shut down due to the outbreak.

Nobles County, which is home to the Worthington plant, has the second-highest amount of infections in the state — over 1,000 — behind Hennepin County.

The union representing many of the JBS employees, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663, said previously that 150 employees will be working per shift Wednesday. It’s normally three to four times that. The union tells WCCO social distancing is the biggest hurdle to returning, but reduced staffing helps.

“We thank our team members, the local community and the union for their support in safely getting Worthington back to the important work of helping our pork producer partners and providing needed food for the country,” JBS said.

Matt Utecht, president of UFCW Local 663, says the plant will have new safety precautions, including limiting contact between employees and more disinfecting throughout the building.

Other meat processing facilities hit hard by COVID-19 are slowly coming online as well. A testing site has been set up for workers at the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. More than 800 employees at that plant tested positive. After being closed for more than two weeks, some workers returned to the plant Monday, though the facility is not operational yet.

