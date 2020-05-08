



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis family sharing a warning for anyone who thinks they’re virus free. On Sunday, 14-year-old Alex Theiler learned he was COVID-19 positive after getting a required test done before his appointment to get his braces off at the Mayo Clinic.

“We were really surprised. It was a shock,” said Katie Hatting, Alex’s mother, who took him to the appointment. “No cold, no cough, it was just a normal day for us,” Hatting said.

Theiler’s appointment to get his braces removed required drilling on his teeth, which is a one of the procedures Mayo Clinic requires testing for to ensure the safety of their staff, regardless of showing no symptoms.

Theiler feels completely fine and healthy, but has the deadly virus.

“[I’m] kind of sad because I can’t see any of my friends,” said Theiler, who is now self quarantining at home with his mom and four other siblings.

“We’re all quarantined. We all agreed that we definitely all have it,” Hatting said.

Since testing positive, Theiler and his mom have only noticed one COVID-19 symptom develop in the last few days – a metal like taste in their mouths.

“Kind of like if you were to chew on tin foil, like an after taste,” Hatting said.

Other than that, Theiler and everyone in his family continue to feel health and show no fever or shortness of breath.

“You can spread it and not know you have it very easily, especially with young kids,” Hatting said.

Mayo Clinic told Alex that he will be retested for COVID-19 again in 30 days before he’s able to get a new appointment to get his braces off.

The family was also told by Mayo Clinic that unless anyone in their family begins showing serious symptoms, they do not need to be tested.

