MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jory Wiebrand, who is suspected of being a serial rapist targeting women in a Minneapolis neighborhood near the University of Minnesota, is now facing charges in four additional cases.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced the additional charges Friday, saying that Wiebrand, 34, of Ham Lake, is now accused in a total of nine cases which occurred over the last few years, mostly in Minneapolis’ Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.
The latest charges stem from incidents that happened between last February and March of this year. In three of the new cases, Wiebrand is accused of raping or sexually assaulting women. In the remaining fourth, he is charged with harassment.
Last month, prosecutors charged Wiebrand in two cases of burglary and sexual assault. On Tuesday, he was charged in connection to other three cases, two of which involved women being raped just outside their homes.
Authorities have said Wiebrand was suspected in a total of 10 cases between Minneapolis and the north metro. His arrest was the result of efforts from investigators in 12 Minneapolis police teams, which were also helped by outside agencies.
