



A Ham Lake man has been charged on Monday in connection to two home invasions in which women were assaulted.

Jory Wiebrand, 34, is suspected in at least 10 total cases between 2013 and 2020 in the same Minneapolis neighborhoods as well as Anoka County, according to the complaint. Authorities say they expect more charges to be filed, perhaps as soon as this week.

Wiebrand faces charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual assault, and criminal predatory conduct. The charges stem from a June 2, 2019 break-in and another incident on Aug. 7, 2019.

According to the criminal complaints, a woman was sleeping in her home in the 800 block of Fifth Street Southeast on June 2 when a man put his hands over her mouth and another around her neck. She said she fought against him, but eventually he was able to escape out of the front door with her cash and credit cards.

At the scene, investigators found that a garbage can had been pushed up underneath a window to the woman’s apartment. The window’s glass has been broken — and investigators say they later found Wiebrand fingerprint on it after testing.

Two months later and about two blocks away, a woman returned home from work in the 700 block of Fourth Street Southeast in the early morning of Aug. 7. Court documents say at about 4 a.m. she was walking to her bedroom after taking a shower when Wiebrand appeared. He allegedly put a hand over her nose and mouth to make it hard for her to breathe, and another hand across her chest.

He’s then accused of pushing her onto a bed and sexually assaulting her.

Police say the woman fought against her attacker and kicked him in the stomach at one point. The attacker responded by pepper-spraying her face. The complaint says she continued to struggle and he eventually left.

She later provided a description of Wiebrand, and a sex assault examination found DNA, which when compared to Wiebrand’s could not exclude him but could exclude up to 99.99998% of the human population.

In a statement Monday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said:

These charges are the result of excellent police work by a number of agencies and we expect to file charges in additional cases soon,” Freeman said. “Until last week, Mr. Wiebrand’s DNA was not on file with any police agency, so developing a fingerprint and getting a match from an earlier, unrelated arrest allowed police to identify him as a suspect and seek a search warrant to obtain his DNA.While we need to prove his guilt in court, if we are successful, we will seek an enhanced sentence so he will be unable to terrorize women for a long time.

A date for Wiebrand’s first court appearance has yet to be set. If convicted, he could spend as many as 25 years in prison.

