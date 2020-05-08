Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Target store in Minnesota says that one of its employees at a store located in Otsego has tested positive for coronavirus.
It happened at the store on 87th Street Northeast.
After learning about the positive case, Target says its team worked “quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store.”
They also notified the entire store team and distributed masks, gloves and thermometers.
The person with the coronavirus went into quarantine and is being paid while on leave.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly,” the store said in a statement.
