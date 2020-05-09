Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Mother’s Day and Fishing Opener weekend, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak are talking about all the ways to enjoy the spring while also adhering to stay-at-home orders. Here are links to everything they covered.
- Ariana Feygin
- Fishing Opener with Rapala
- Postal Express Project
- Classic Mike’s Mix: Mother’s Day Cocktails & Mocktails
- Weekend music streams: Martin Guitar, Fearless at Home, and Margaritaville.tv
