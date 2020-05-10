Comments (3)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Minnesota health officials announced Sunday that coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed in the state has risen by 481. There are now 11,271 confirmed cases so far. Twenty additional deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 578.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 11:00 a.m.: MDH reports an additional 20 deaths due to COVID-19. There are now 11,271 confirmed cases in the state.
- 8:00 a.m.: Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CBS News he will go into “modified quarantine” following exposure to a White House staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Last Night.: Starting May 13, Delta will suspend service at 10 U.S. stations in markets with more than one Delta-served airport to allow more front line employees to minimize COVID-19 exposure risk while customer traffic is low.
