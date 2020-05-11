



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another 528 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Minnesota and 13 more people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that the state’s death toll has hit 591. The majority of the fatalities (472) have been residents in long-term care facilities, which have been hard hit by the virus, as it is deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

According to health officials, 452 people are currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. Of them, 194 are in intensive care beds — down five from Sunday. Meanwhile, roughly 7,000 people have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.

Since the outbreak began in March, Minnesota has confirmed 11,799 cases of COVID-19. In the last week, the number of daily tests processed has continued to increase, resulting in a higher number of daily cases being detected.

Health officials have said that the state’s goal is to eventually be able to process 20,000 tests a day. In the last 24 hours, 4,693 tests were processed in both state-run and private labs.

While Minnesota remains under a stay-at-home order, doctors and veterinarians were preparing Monday to again perform elective surgeries, the latest development in the state’s cautious approach to reopening the economy.

Gov. Tim Walz initially issued the stay-at-home order in late March with the goal of “flattening the curve” of the pandemic and making sure the state’s health care system was not overwhelmed.

While the health care system has stood strong against the virus, more than 600,000 Minnesotans have filed for jobless benefits as businesses across the state closed to customers, some permanently.

The stay-at-home order is currently slated to expire on May 18.

