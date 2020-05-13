COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota native Bob Dylan is the latest musician to cancel a concert tour amid continued COVID-19 closures and social distancing.

“To all our fans: In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the US Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are cancelled,” a tweet from Bob Dylan’s account said.

The account promised that people will be able to contact their points of purchase in order to learn more about refunds.

The tour was scheduled to launch June 4 in Bend, Oregon and go through July 12 in Bethel Woods, New York.

There were no stops scheduled in Minnesota and, in fact, the tour would have avoided the Midwest entirely, looping from the Pacific Northwest down through the South and then ending in New England.

