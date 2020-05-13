Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota native Bob Dylan is the latest musician to cancel a concert tour amid continued COVID-19 closures and social distancing.
“To all our fans: In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the US Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are cancelled,” a tweet from Bob Dylan’s account said.
The account promised that people will be able to contact their points of purchase in order to learn more about refunds.
We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff.
Please contact your point of purchase for all information on refunds.
— Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 12, 2020
The tour was scheduled to launch June 4 in Bend, Oregon and go through July 12 in Bethel Woods, New York.
There were no stops scheduled in Minnesota and, in fact, the tour would have avoided the Midwest entirely, looping from the Pacific Northwest down through the South and then ending in New England.
You must log in to post a comment.