MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — General Mills is planning to have its corporate employees work from home for the rest of the summer.
The Golden Valley-based cereal maker told WCCO that most of its office workers in North America will continue to work from home through Labor Day.
A spokesperson says the company expects workers will return to the office in phases, adding that different approaches will be taken in workplaces across the globe.
The COVID-19 crisis has prompted many companies to let their employees work from home. One survey reported that more than 75% of American workers have begun telecommuting in the wake of the outbreak.
Last week, several companies in the Twin Cities told WCCO that they are currently mapping out their return-to-work plans. Some might be further along now as Gov. Tim Walz announced Wedneday that retail businesses could open next week and bars and salons could open in June.
At least one local company, Xcel Energy, says it’s re-evaluating its work-from-home policy after finding that employees could be just as productive outside the office.
