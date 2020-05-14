



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America on Thursday announced it will reopen retail stores beginning June 1.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Tim Walz gave the go-ahead for retail businesses to reopen beginning on May 18 — with restrictions.

“[Walz’s] announcement is promising news, not just for Mall of America, but for our entire retail community,” the mall said in the announcement. “Mall of America is home to more than 175 small business owners in addition to hundreds of national and global brands. We are prepared to open our doors, so they can open theirs giving them the opportunity to begin rebuilding their business.”

According to the mall, the June 1 date decision was made to allow the mall to create the safest environment for workers and guests, as well as give retail tenants time to rehire/train staff and prepare their individual stores.

“It is important to know that while Mall of America will reopen on June 1, not all retailers within our building will open immediately. We understand it may be longer before some are ready to reopen,” the mall said.

All dining and attractions will continue to remain closed, but food establishments can still operate through curbside and delivery.

“Reopening a building the size of Mall of America is no small task, but we are confident taking the necessary time to reopen will help us create the safest environment possible. We look forward to welcoming back our team members, tenants and guests,” the mall said.

The mall closed its doors due to the pandemic on March 17. Over the last eight weeks, the mall said it has improved its safety protocols, including social distancing signage, redirecting of foot traffic, enhanced cleaning, limited capacity for stores and more. More information can be found on mall’s website.

Also on Thursday, Rosedale Center announced it was opening retail stores on May 18, while restaurants and bars will be closed until June 1. The Roseville mall is encouraging all guests to wear masks.

