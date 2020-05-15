Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minnesota businesses aren’t waiting for Gov. Tim Walz’s approval to reopen.
Green Lagoon Golf in Chisago City is open with plenty of customers. It has a driving range, which is allowed to be open.
But technically, the mini golf course is prohibited in one of the governor’s orders because of people being “in groups or close proximity.”
Owner Travis Petsch explains how they’re playing it safe.
“The mini golf area is very spread out, and I stagger people as they go out, and then we disinfect all the golf clubs. Only one person gets to use them, and then I take them off and disinfect them,” Petsch said.
Green Lagoon is one of at least three mini golf facilities that WCCO found are currently open in the state.
