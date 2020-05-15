Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Although life has been at a standstill for the past two months due to COVID-19, our homes don’t stop aging from the normal wear and tear.
WCCO This Morning’s Kim Johnson sat down with local contractor Charles Thayer who says you should never put off major home projects.
Thayer recommends using this time at home to assess your house for water damage and rot.
Also, as we are heading into storm season make sure all patio furniture and large outdoor toys, such as trampolines, are bolted down.
Thayer says if you had storm damage last year and haven’t addressed it yet, time could be running out to have it covered by insurance.
