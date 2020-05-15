Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota|
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Add the Twin Cities Pride weekend to the list of events going virtual this year.
After postponing the in-person events indefinitely last month, organizers announced Friday that virtual celebrations for Pride weekend will be held on June 27-28.
“Twin Cities Pride may look different in 2020, but we’re excited to celebrate with everyone in a new way,” said Darcie Baumann, the Twin Cities Pride board chair, in a statement. “We’re also very grateful we can continue supporting our vendors and small business partners.”
The virtual event will include an online marketplace featuring local vendors, a virtual concert series, an art show, a virtual Rainbow Run 5K, and even a virtual version of the Ashley Rukes LGBTQ Pride Parade.
The grand marshal this year? Essential workers.
Pride organizers say they are still working out the details on how all the virtual events will function. They thanked the community for their continued support.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.