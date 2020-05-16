



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reports that another 8,612 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the past day, confirming another 740 cases of the disease in Minnesota, or about 8.6% of those tests.

These new numbers bring the total number of people infected in Minnesota to 14,969. Seven hundred people have died, including 17 in the past day.

A total of 8,820 people who have contracted the virus have recovered and now no longer need to be isolated.

MDH says 493 other patients are currently fighting coronavirus in a hospital, with 225 of them listed in intensive care units.

All of this comes as Minnesota transitions from Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay Home MN” order to a “Stay Safe MN” directive.

Walz is allowing the state’s stay-at-home order to expire and retail stores will be able to reopen on Monday, with safety plans in place.

Bars, restaurants, salons, and gyms can reopen on June 1 — but only with certain restrictions in place that Walz says will be announced by next Wednesday.

Walz had this to say about his decision to re-open:

“This is not the time for sudden movements. We are not flipping a switch and going back to normal all at once. We are slowly moving a dial and introducing more interaction between people over time. As we take cautious steps forward, it is more important than ever that we protect those most at risk, support workers, and all do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”

Minnesota’s long term care facilities have been hit the hardest by the virus. Currently they account for 568 of the state’s deaths, or about 81%.

Many people who get COVID-19 only experience mild symptoms of the illness. But, for those with underlying health conditions, or among elderly populations with compromised immune systems, the virus has proven deadly.

