MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers for the USA Cup, a major international youth soccer tournament held annually in Minnesota, say the games can’t go on.
Each July, 1,200 soccer teams from around the world compete in the tournament at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
This year, organizers say it’s just not possible to keep players, staff and spectators safe.
The city estimates the tournament generates more than $36 million for the area.
