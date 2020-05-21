



— Minnesota’s health department has reported 32 more COVID-19 deaths in the state — a new single-day high — along with more than 500 additional lab-confirmed cases.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s total of confirmed cases to 18,200, with 539 additional cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of that number, over 12,400 patients no longer need isolation.

The 32 additional deaths brings the state’s death toll to 809. Twenty-eight of the 32 additional deaths involved a resident of a long-term care facility. A majority of the overall deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities (663), which have been hit hard during the pandemic.

Currently, there are 566 being hospitalized with 229 of those being in intensive care units. Over 2,300 have needed hospitalization since the outbreak began in Minnesota in March.

Health officials continue to stress that since not all cases of COVID-19 have been tested, the data is not representative of the true impact of the virus on the state. With more testing, there will be more cases.

Testing has indeed been ramping up in the state. In the last 24 hours, more than 6,000 tests were processed. The state is hoping to eventually reach 20,000 tests a day.

The update comes one day after Gov. Tim Walz announced a phased plan for restaurants, bars and salons to reopen on June 1. Under the plan, restaurants will be able to host outdoor dining starting June 1, provided that social distancing is enforced, among other restrictions.

Salons will also be able to open at the start of the month, given that they reduce capacity to 25% and have staff wear personal protective equipment.

Restrictions remain in place for fitness centers and places of worship.

A lawsuit arguing that Minnesota churches are being treated unfairly under Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders will get a hearing next week.