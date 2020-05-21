Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says a large supply of testing equipment purchased by the state has been intercepted and diverted to the federal government.
During a daily briefing Wednesday afternoon, Walz says the testing equipment — capable of testing thousands of people — was “picked off somewhere in the chain” by the federal government.
Walz says he’s spoken with Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx, neither of which could tell him who did it and where it went.
Additionally, Walz says personal protective equipment gowns on the way to Minnesota never made it, and was instead diverted away from the state by the White House. He says he hasn’t heard anything on that front either.
Walz, on nurses who are worried about PPE supply: "If your nurses are nervous about it, there's probably a reason to be nervous about it."
During the same briefing, Walz announced the “phased plan” for bars, restaurants, salons and other businesses that can open on June 1. Under the plan, restaurants will be able to host outdoor dining starting June 1, provided that social distancing is enforced.
