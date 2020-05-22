Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says a graduation ceremony that went against state guidelines may have spread COVID-19.
The state says someone with the virus helped set-up a stage for the event and exposed two staff members.
Those two went on to help with the graduation ceremony, where students walked up one-by-one to accept their diplomas.
The health department did not elucidate on which school or district held the graduation ceremony in question.
The health department is reminding schools that indoor and outdoor ceremonies are not allowed.
Some outdoor celebrations, like car parades, are allowed but each household has to stay inside their car.
The state says the safest option is a virtual ceremony, so everyone can stay at home.
