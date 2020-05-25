Comments
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota|
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota|
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For Memorial Day, virtual services will be held Monday to honor those who died serving their country.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:44 a.m.: President Donald Trump has imposed new travel restrictions on Brazil, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
- 4:02 a.m.: Big Memorial Day weekend crowds across the U.S. are raising virus-linked concerns for officials.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.