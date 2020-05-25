MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Student drivers can once again take their road tests.
Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services stations were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak since mid-March, but 16 locations reopened last week. Now, class-D road tests will begin again Tuesday.
Priority will be given to those who had to cancel their tests while exam stations were closed.
Drivers will have to wear a face mask if they are going to an exam station, and must also be prepared for a wellness screening.
Here are Minnesota’s testing locations: St. Paul, Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Plymouth, Rochester, Mankato, Fairmont, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Duluth, Grand Rapids and Bemidji.
Visit the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website for more information.
