



Who are the four former Minneapolis police officers fired in connection with the death of George Floyd? Here’s what WCCO has learned.

A small group stood outside what they believe is the home of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“Enough is enough! I’m tired. It gets to the point where we got to show up at the right place and his front door is the right place to me,” Dora Jones Robinson, with Guns Down St. Paul, said.

The home was quiet as delivery drivers arrived and then turned away while protestors stood their ground.

“He going to feel my presence,” Robinson said.

We know Chauvin was put on leave at least once. In 2011, he was one of five officers involved in a police shooting in Little Earth. In that case, we’re told officers were responding to a shooting, the suspect fled and when he didn’t stop, was shot in the torso. Minneapolis police later said the officers acted “appropriately and courageously.”

Chauvin is being represented by attorney Tom Kelly. Kelly represented St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, acquitted in the death of Philando Castile in 2017.

He’s one of the panel attorneys for Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Legal Defense Fund. WCCO has learned the three other attorneys in this case are: Thomas Plunkett, Earl Gray and Robert Paule. Plunkett represented Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. He’s appealing his murder conviction. Gray was on the Yanez case with Kelly.

As the rain came in the neighborhood, so did the Oakdale Police Chief.

“Under the circumstances I think folks have a reason to be upset, the demonstration has been very peaceful,” Chief William Sullivan said.

People at the home say they’ll continue to stand for justice.

“We can no longer just stand idly by and think it’s going to go away,” Robinson said.