MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota says that they are cutting some ties with the Minneapolis Police Department, in the wake of the death of George Floyd earlier this week.
Floyd, 46, died Monday night following a forceful arrest. Police say Floyd resisted. The City of Minneapolis has released the names of the four officers involved in the arrest attempt that took the life of 46-year-old George Floyd Monday night.
On Wednesday, University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel said “our hearts are broken after watching the appalling video capturing the actions of Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers against George Floyd leading to his tragic death.”
RELATED: George Floyd’s Death At Hands Of Police Deals Traumatic Blow To Community
Gabel said that in the wake of Floyd’s death, she was announcing two immediate changes to the university’s relationship to the Minneapolis Police Department.
First, the university will not be making contracts with the MPD for additional officer support for large events — football games, concerts, and other ceremonies.
Second, Gabel said that the university will no longer be using the MPD for any specialized services, such as K-9 explosive detection units prior to events.
“We have a responsibility to uphold our values and a duty to honor them. We will limit our collaboration with the MPD to joint patrols and investigations that directly enhance the safety of our community or that allow us to investigate and apprehend those who put our students, faculty, and staff at risk,” Gabel said. “My heart is heavy and my thoughts are with the loved ones and friends of George Floyd.”
RELATED: Mayor Jacob Frey Calls For Hennepin Co. Attorney To Charge Arresting Officer In George Floyd’s Death
You must log in to post a comment.